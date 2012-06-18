Thread: Help desperately needed please.

Hi all,
Sorry if this question's 10 years out of date, that's just the way I roll!
I've been having problems with flight sim for years. First not having a high enough spec computer, through various stages of hardware and software incompatibility to where I am today.
Over the 25 years or so that I've had a flight sim in my life I've been entirely unsuccessful at acheiving my one simple aim of having a stable system where all of the peripherals interact correctly and all the software performs as it should, hence the delay as I've spent long periods ignoring it.
I upgraded my computer to a higher spec, running Windows 10, about 2 years ago and after lots of problems went back to my old XP machine which wasn't issue free but was relatively stable. Unfortunately last week my XP machine died so I've gone back to Windows 10.
After several attempts I've managed to get FS9 up and running (but not FSX) but now I find that all of my aircraft, being FS9/XP compatible, won't load under Windows 10. I can't afford to replace all of them so my question is is there a workaround to get XP based software loaded in W10? Failing that, can I move my XP hard drive into my new machine and boot into XP using the i3 processor? The aircraft I want to load are mainly by JustFlight.
Please can anyone help?
TIA
Paul
