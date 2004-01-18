Thread: ILS Inaccurate

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    Good day all, just conducted a flight Newark to Allegheny Co Pennsylvania and noticed that the ILS Freq 109.10 on Rwy 28 totally inaccurate. I`ve tried various aircraft, all with the same result. Aircraft end up way left of the runway.

    This may have been covered in previous posts...if so I appologise.

    Anyone else encounter the same problem?
    Allegheny has an offset approach for Rwy 28, according to the approach plate on Flightaware.com it's offset by 1.98 degrees: https://uk.flightaware.com/resources...LOC+RWY+28/pdf
    Offset approaches like this are unusual but not rare, you'll find a lot of them in Norway because of the terrain there.
    KAGC ILS28 is aligned to position you exactly at the end of the runway, you should execute a turn of around two degrees left to line you up just before you touch down.

