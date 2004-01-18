Thread: ILS Inaccurate

Allegheny has an offset approach for Rwy 28, according to the approach plate on Flightaware.com it's offset by 1.98 degrees: https://uk.flightaware.com/resources...LOC+RWY+28/pdf
Offset approaches like this are unusual but not rare, you'll find a lot of them in Norway because of the terrain there.
