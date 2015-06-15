Actual weather in my area now. Short hop, 7D2 to KDET. (.3SM Visibility, 200 overcast.)
It's thick outside!
Some VFR aircraft wanted to come in for touch and goes. The sim got caught in a loop. The aircraft kept asking for clearing and the tower kept denying over and over again. Too funny.
Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)
REX Worldwide Airports HD
AS16 + ASCA
ORBX Global BASE
ORBX Freeware Airports
