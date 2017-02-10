Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: The latest budget airline to enter the market

    Default The latest budget airline to enter the market

    This is an actual ad that I found online on the Daily Mirror website. The USAF has found a new use for its assets to generate some money, maybe fund itself I don't know what strategy will they use to beat the competition (O'Leary beware, they have fighters in their fleet).

    Click on the image to enlarge and read what's written on the fuselage of this plane

    Click image for larger version.  Name: USAF.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 288.5 KB  ID: 214484

    And check that colour too!

    Totally idiotic advertisers must have googled "aircraft Morocco photo" and found this image of the Marrakech airshow and did a palette shift to present it as a picture of cheap flights to Morocco
    Last edited by kalizzi; Today at 09:08 AM.
