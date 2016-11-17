Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Air Zaire fleet repaints

    Default Air Zaire fleet repaints

    OK guys, this is the last batch for the year so enjoy it.

    This is the Air Zaire fleet, with their great classic livery. Here's some info on the airline:
    Air Congo was renamed Air Zaire, after the Democratic Republic of the Congo changed its name to Zaire in 1971. At the time, the fleet included 2 Douglas DC-8-33s, 8 Fokker F.27-600s, 2 SudEst SE-210 Caravelle IIIs, 6 DC-4s, and 4 DC-3s. In 1972, the carrier put in orders for 3 737-200s, and 2 DC-10-30s, the first of which arrived in February 1973. In October 1973 Air Zaire leased a 747-121 from Pan Am. Air Zaire began services from Kinshasa to Brussels, Geneva, and Rome just a month later, in November. By year’s end, Air Zaire was one of the largest carriers in Africa. In 1974 they received the second DC-10-30 and two new DC-8-63CFs. In March 1975 the 747 was returned to Pan Am as the lease wasn't renewed. The 1970s, were great for Air Zaire, however in the early 1980s, due to the world economic situation at the time, they got into financial difficulties. They sold off a few aircraft to avoid collapse in the face of declining traffic and rising expenses. In 1984, all international routes were suspended, except the Kinshasa–Brussels via Lagos route. Things did not improve much over the next 10 years, and the airline was eventually declared bankrupt on 12 June 1995 by a Brussels court after incurring debts to the value of 1 billion Belgian Francs.

    The planes:
    737-200
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3a 737-200.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 302.8 KB  ID: 214470
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3b 737-200.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 111.6 KB  ID: 214471
    747-121
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6b 747-200.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 105.5 KB  ID: 214472
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6a 747-200.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 174.7 KB  ID: 214473
    Sud Aviation Caravelle VI-R
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2a caravelle.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 305.1 KB  ID: 214474
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2b caravelle.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 144.8 KB  ID: 214475
    DC-4
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1a dc-4.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 214.7 KB  ID: 214476
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1b dc-4.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 148.7 KB  ID: 214477
    DC-8-63
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7a Dc-8-63.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 143.9 KB  ID: 214478
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7b Dc-8-63.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 132.0 KB  ID: 214479
    DC-10-30
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4a DC-10-30.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 243.0 KB  ID: 214480
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4b DC-10-30.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 108.6 KB  ID: 214481

    continued........
    Default

    ........continued
    F-27-500
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5a F-27.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 121.8 KB  ID: 214482
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5b F-27.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 102.7 KB  ID: 214483

    That's it for the year. Have a Happy New Year with good health, love (spiritual or physical, lol), and prosperity.
    Adios Amigos
