Thread: what sim should I buy?

Hello, can someone advice me?
A new pc is about to be built for me.
Specs:
i5-9600 (6 cores)
RTX2060 super 8GB
32GB RAM.
I want to start flightsimming.
But what simulator should I buy?
X-Plane 11 or better wait for FS2020?
What made you narrow it down to FS2020 and X-Plane 11?
Why did you exclude other sims, like P3D?
And what do you want to do with the simulator?
General aviation? Commercial? Military?
Are you interested in a specific region or aircraft?
FS2020 looks promising but we have yet to see the actual release.
X-Plane and P3D are available now and you know what you get.
Also, X-Plane and P3D will have many addons to choose from while FS2020 will initially only have 'default' aircraft until addon developers get interested.
