Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: what sim should I buy?

  1. Today, 03:54 PM #1
    John1307
    John1307 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Posts
    1

    Default what sim should I buy?

    Hello, can someone advice me?

    A new pc is about to be built for me.
    Specs:
    i5-9600 (6 cores)
    RTX2060 super 8GB
    32GB RAM.

    I want to start flightsimming.
    But what simulator should I buy?
    X-Plane 11 or better wait for FS2020?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:20 PM #2
    jeroen79
    jeroen79 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Posts
    939

    Default

    What made you narrow it down to FS2020 and X-Plane 11?
    Why did you exclude other sims, like P3D?

    And what do you want to do with the simulator?
    General aviation? Commercial? Military?
    Are you interested in a specific region or aircraft?

    FS2020 looks promising but we have yet to see the actual release.
    X-Plane and P3D are available now and you know what you get.
    Also, X-Plane and P3D will have many addons to choose from while FS2020 will initially only have 'default' aircraft until addon developers get interested.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. If you could buy any aircraft what would you buy?
    By conkey in forum Real Aviation Photos & Videos
    Replies: 240
    Last Post: 03-03-2017, 04:17 PM
  2. PMDG 737-600/700 to buy or not to buy
    By jonjoe in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 08-25-2004, 07:19 PM
  3. PMDG 737-600/700 To buy or not to buy?
    By jonjoe in forum FS2004
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 08-24-2004, 06:56 PM
  4. To Buy Or Not To Buy???
    By flyingatanaltitudeofzero in forum FS2002
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 10-01-2002, 12:29 PM
  5. To Buy or Not to Buy?
    By Rudy in forum FS2002
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 01-03-2002, 06:03 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules