Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: New PC and Loving Prepar3d V4.5

  1. Today, 07:09 PM #1
    Markg55
    Markg55 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Long Island NY
    Posts
    39

    Default New PC and Loving Prepar3d V4.5

    My Beloved Wife "Made" me get a new PC. Gen 9 I7, 16 gigs (going to upgrade that soon) with a 8Gb Nvidia 2060.
    Man Prepar3d now screams. Really digging it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:56 PM #2
    W2DR
    W2DR is online now First Class Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    1,689

    Default

    You're a lucky guy.....enjoy it............
    Intel 4790K @ 4.7Ghz, MSI Z97 Gaming 7 motherboard, Noctua NH-U12S cooler, Corsair Vengeance Pro 16GB 2133 MHz RAM, nVidia GTX 970 GPU, Cooler Master HAF 932 Tower, Thermaltake 1000W Toughpower PSU, Windows 7 Professional 64-Bit, and other good stuff.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Stutters Prepar3D V4.1 or V4.2 with i7 7700k and 2 Asus Nvidia GTX 1070, 32 GB RAM
    By xlarrasnow in forum Prepar3D
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 04-23-2018, 09:40 AM
  2. What do you think about this PC config for Prepar3D v4.1
    By gnietode in forum Prepar3D
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 02-08-2018, 04:42 PM
  3. New to FS2002 and Loving It
    By mjanicki in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 06-08-2008, 01:59 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules