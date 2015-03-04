Hi all:
I just wanted to pass along a tweak for FSX that is really very effective in controlling VAS and eliminating stutters. I'm sure I have read this elsewhere so I do not claim to be the originator, but I cannot remember where I first saw it.
This tweak involves controlling add on sceneries (airports) on flights where they are not used for departure or destination, or alternate. I simply create a "working" scenery.cfg file which contains all the default scenery files and any essential scenery files such as GEX, UTX, and any others one might have. Then simply add the departure and arrival add ons at the very bottom of the"working" scenery.cfg.Then carefully save the full scenery.cfg file in a safe place and substitute the "working file". My scenery.cfg file contains over 500 add on airports all over the world. The "working"scenery.cfg file is updated from the carefully saved original scenery.cfg file. For example, imagine I am flying from KMIA to KSTL, and I have add ons for both fields. Well, I search the original scenery.cfg file for KMIA, then copy the entry and paste it on the bottom of the "working" scenery.cfg file. Same for KSTL. In so doing, one must be careful to avoid having two scenery listings with the same numbers. These entries look like this:
[XXX]
Name=KMIA Miami Int
Location=Addon Scenery/KMIA Miami Int
Layer=XXX
Required=
So one must be careful to avoid repeating numbers. This takes only a couple of minutes before each flight. I found OOMs are essentially in the past in my rig and the annoying micro stutters are eliminated completely.
It may be that many guys are already doing this but it was such a wonderful tweak I thought I should pass it along.
Rick
Bookmarks