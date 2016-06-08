Thread: FSX:SE Some landing lights not working at night

I can't find an internet thread that specifically relates to my issue - I wondered if you guys have any thoughts....?
I'm not sure when it started happening, quite a while ago now - not sure if it was before I started learning to use addons but I think it started before I added any additional aircraft.
For many of my aircraft, the landing lights do not illuminate the ground at NIGHT but they do at DUSK. External views show the lights are "on" (visible point of light on the aircraft) at both times of day.
At NIGHT, there is a very dim, barely visible illumination on the ground and a top-down view SEEMS to show a cone on the ground extending forward from the aircraft, but if anything it looks DARKER than the surrounding scenery.
I'm wondering if whatever texture/effect is used by these aircraft is missing/corrupted. I think landing lights are coded into the model rather than the .cfg file so I can't look up to see what file might be faulty.
These aircraft work fine at all times of day:
Grand Caravan, Baron 58, King Air 350, Airbus A321.
These aircraft show ground illumination at DUSK but do not effectively illuminate at NIGHT:
Default FSX - C172, Maule Orion, Boeing 737, CRJ700 (barely perceptible at night)
Addon aircraft - Carendo Piper Cherokee, Aviation C150L (barely perceptible at night)
Default FSX - Mooney Bravo, Boeing 747 (visible but very dim at night)
It's not the end of the world as VATSIM don't notice a short pause in my taxi while I switch time of day but any ideas would be gratefully received,
Dave
Bookmarks