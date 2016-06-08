Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FSX:SE Some landing lights not working at night

  1. Today, 05:27 AM #1
    david_UK
    david_UK is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    UK
    Posts
    1

    Default FSX:SE Some landing lights not working at night

    I can't find an internet thread that specifically relates to my issue - I wondered if you guys have any thoughts....?

    I'm not sure when it started happening, quite a while ago now - not sure if it was before I started learning to use addons but I think it started before I added any additional aircraft.

    For many of my aircraft, the landing lights do not illuminate the ground at NIGHT but they do at DUSK. External views show the lights are "on" (visible point of light on the aircraft) at both times of day.

    At NIGHT, there is a very dim, barely visible illumination on the ground and a top-down view SEEMS to show a cone on the ground extending forward from the aircraft, but if anything it looks DARKER than the surrounding scenery.

    I'm wondering if whatever texture/effect is used by these aircraft is missing/corrupted. I think landing lights are coded into the model rather than the .cfg file so I can't look up to see what file might be faulty.

    These aircraft work fine at all times of day:
    Grand Caravan, Baron 58, King Air 350, Airbus A321.

    These aircraft show ground illumination at DUSK but do not effectively illuminate at NIGHT:
    Default FSX - C172, Maule Orion, Boeing 737, CRJ700 (barely perceptible at night)
    Addon aircraft - Carendo Piper Cherokee, Aviation C150L (barely perceptible at night)
    Default FSX - Mooney Bravo, Boeing 747 (visible but very dim at night)

    It's not the end of the world as VATSIM don't notice a short pause in my taxi while I switch time of day but any ideas would be gratefully received,

    Dave
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:37 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,278

    Default

    DX10 preview checked in settings? Uncheck it and see if it helps.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX:SE multiplayer, "State Intentions to other players" box not working?
    By firehawk936 in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-25-2018, 08:39 PM
  2. FSX-SE GPS map not working when........
    By dixiefire53 in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-06-2016, 07:32 PM
  3. Ezdok 1.18 not working properly with FSX-SE
    By mrbruno7447 in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-31-2016, 05:01 PM
  4. Saitek pro flight multi and switch panel not working in FSX SE
    By Bobob22 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-05-2015, 01:57 PM
  5. Landing lights not working in FS9 aircraft
    By DJP in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-10-2003, 05:52 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules