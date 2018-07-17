Thread: FSX-SE Crash with FSUIPC4 and logs

My 12 year old son and I recently became interested in Aviation after visiting the Museum of Flight at Boeing Field and seeing all the grounded 737 MAX planes, the B52, the concord, etc. We also went to Everet and toured the Boeing Plant there where they were building dreamliners and such.
We live in Alaska, so we don't see many planes besides the Cessna Caravans that serve out local community and the 737 NGs that fly up and down the inside passage when we go to Juneau. I taught HS Math for 23 years and now find myself to be a HS Band/Choir teacher.
We were using our Saitek yoke, quadrant, and pedals with FSX SE and the X56 throttle nd joystick, and also playing Combat Flight Simulator 3 European Theater. I bought three panels from Saitek: Multipanel, Comm, and switch, and was looking forward to using them after x-mas. They didn't work. So someone said download SPAD and install FSUIPC4 and it should work. Now FSX crashes all the time.
I did verify that all panels function as they should using Logitech's testing software, and have only tried one panel with FSX: The multipanel. I will post the install log for FSUIPC4 and the event log for the FSX-SE crash.
It would be nice if someone would help me out. I'm totally new at all this. I tried using Logitech's drivers but they did not seem to be seen at all by FSX, as the multipanel did not light up at all while it was running. I've watched a number of YouTube videos that try to tell me what to do, but they often refer to a Saitek folder in my Program Applications (x86) folder which does not exist.
Here is the install log for FSUIPC4:
Installer for FSUIPC4.DLL version 4.974
Looking in registry for FSX install path:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Microsoft Games\Flight Simulator\10.0
Parameter"SetupPath"
... >>> OK! FOUND FSX! <<< ...
SetupPath=C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Games\Microsoft Flight Simulator X\
Looking in registry for FSX-SE install path:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\DovetailGames\FSX
Parameter"Install_Path"
... >>> OK! FOUND FSX-SE! <<< ...
SetupPath=C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\FSX
Looking in registry for Prepar3D v1 install path:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\LockheedMartin\Prepar3D
Parameter"SetupPath"
Not there, so looking in:
HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\LockheedMartin\Prepar3D
Parameter"AppPath"
... NOT found! ...
Looking in registry for Prepar3D v2 install path:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Lockheed Martin\Prepar3D v2
Parameter"SetupPath"
Not there, so looking in:
HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Lockheed Martin\Prepar3D v2
Parameter"AppPath"
... NOT found! ...
Looking in registry for Prepar3D v3 install path:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Lockheed Martin\Prepar3D v3
Parameter"SetupPath"
Not there, so looking in:
HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Lockheed Martin\Prepar3D v3
Parameter"AppPath"
... NOT found! ...
===========================================================
INSTALLATION FOR FSX:
SetupPath="C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Games\Microsoft Flight Simulator X"
Checking version of the FSX EXE:
... Version 10.0.60905.0 (Need at least 10.0.60905.0)
Checking compatibility with installed SimConnect:
Found SimConnect build 60905 (Original)
Found SimConnect build 61259 (Acc/SP2 Oct07)
Checking if there's already a version of FSUIPC4 installed in:
C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Games\Microsoft Flight Simulator X\Modules\FSUIPC4.DLL
... Version 4.974 found.
Installed version is later: it is not overwritten.
Looking for the current user's Application Data path:
... found as "C:\Users\Teacher\AppData\Roaming"
Now finding \Microsoft\FSX\FSX.CFG for all users, including this one
Looking in "C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming"
... No FSX.CFG there
Looking in "C:\Users\All Users\AppData\Roaming"
... No FSX.CFG there
Looking in "C:\Users\Default\AppData\Roaming"
... No FSX.CFG there
Looking in "C:\Users\Default User\AppData\Roaming"
... No FSX.CFG there
Looking in "C:\Users\Default.migrated\AppData\Roaming"
... No FSX.CFG there
Looking in "C:\Users\Public\AppData\Roaming"
... No FSX.CFG there
Looking in "C:\Users\Student\AppData\Roaming"
... No FSX.CFG there
Looking in "C:\Users\Teacher\AppData\Roaming"
Found FSX.CFG in "C:\Users\Teacher\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\FSX\FSX.CFG"
Now checking DLL.XML ...
... There is a previous DLL.XML, checking for FSUIPC4 section.
... FSUIPC4 section already exists but will be replaced.
(for FSUIPC4, without Loader)
... FSUIPC4 section of DLL.XML written okay
Now checking for a SimConnect.XML file ...
... No SimConnect.XML file found. This is okay.
"Modules\FSUIPC Documents" folder already exists.
Now installing additional files into the "Modules\FSUIPC Documents" folder:
Installed "FSUIPC4 User Guide.pdf" okay
Installed "FSUIPC4 for Advanced Users.pdf" okay
Installed "FSUIPC4 History.pdf" okay
Installed "The 2016 List of FSX and P3D Controls.pdf" okay
Installed "FSUIPC Lua Library.pdf" okay
Installed "FSUIPC Lua Plug-Ins.pdf" okay
Installed "Lua License.pdf" okay
Installed "Lua Plugins for VRInsight Devices.pdf" okay
Installed "LuaFileSystem.pdf" okay
Installed "Example LUA plugins.zip" okay
Installed "ASN WX Radar facilities in FSUIPC4.pdf" okay
Installed "Offset Mapping for PMDG 737NGX.pdf" okay
Installed "Offset Mapping for PMDG 777X.pdf" okay
Installed "Offset Mapping for PMDG 747QOTSII.pdf" okay
Installed "FSUIPC4 Offsets Status.pdf" okay
Installed "Profiles in Separate Files.pdf" okay
Installed "FSUIPC4_Loader.dll" okay
===========================================================
INSTALLATION FOR FSX-SE:
SetupPath="C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\FSX"
Checking version of the FSX-SE EXE:
... Version 10.0.63003.0 (Need at least 10.0.62607.0)
!! WARNING !! This version of FSX-SE is later than any known by this FSUIPC4.
There may be problems. Please check for a later version of FSUIPC4!
Checking compatibility with installed SimConnect:
Found SimConnect build 60905 (Original)
Found SimConnect build 63003 (Steam)
Found SimConnect build 61259 (Acc/SP2 Oct07)
Checking if there's already a version of FSUIPC4 installed in:
C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\FSX\Modules\FSUIPC4.DLL
... Version 4.974 found.
Installed version is later: it is not overwritten.
Looking for the current user's Application Data path:
... found as "C:\Users\Teacher\AppData\Roaming"
Now finding \Microsoft\FSX-SE\FSX_SE.CFG for all users, including this one
Looking in "C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming"
... No FSX_SE.CFG there
Looking in "C:\Users\All Users\AppData\Roaming"
... No FSX_SE.CFG there
Looking in "C:\Users\Default\AppData\Roaming"
... No FSX_SE.CFG there
Looking in "C:\Users\Default User\AppData\Roaming"
... No FSX_SE.CFG there
Looking in "C:\Users\Default.migrated\AppData\Roaming"
... No FSX_SE.CFG there
Looking in "C:\Users\Public\AppData\Roaming"
... No FSX_SE.CFG there
Looking in "C:\Users\Student\AppData\Roaming"
... No FSX_SE.CFG there
Looking in "C:\Users\Teacher\AppData\Roaming"
Found FSX_SE.CFG in "C:\Users\Teacher\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\FSX-SE\FSX_SE.CFG"
Now checking DLL.XML ...
... There is a previous DLL.XML, checking for FSUIPC4 section.
... FSUIPC4 section already exists but will be replaced.
(for FSUIPC4, without Loader)
... FSUIPC4 section of DLL.XML written okay
Now checking for a SimConnect.XML file ...
... No SimConnect.XML file found. This is okay.
"Modules\FSUIPC Documents" folder already exists.
Now installing additional files into the "Modules\FSUIPC Documents" folder:
Installed "FSUIPC4 User Guide.pdf" okay
Installed "FSUIPC4 for Advanced Users.pdf" okay
Installed "FSUIPC4 History.pdf" okay
Installed "The 2016 List of FSX and P3D Controls.pdf" okay
Installed "FSUIPC Lua Library.pdf" okay
Installed "FSUIPC Lua Plug-Ins.pdf" okay
Installed "Lua License.pdf" okay
Installed "Lua Plugins for VRInsight Devices.pdf" okay
Installed "LuaFileSystem.pdf" okay
Installed "Example LUA plugins.zip" okay
Installed "ASN WX Radar facilities in FSUIPC4.pdf" okay
Installed "Offset Mapping for PMDG 737NGX.pdf" okay
Installed "Offset Mapping for PMDG 777X.pdf" okay
Installed "Offset Mapping for PMDG 747QOTSII.pdf" okay
Installed "FSUIPC4 Offsets Status.pdf" okay
Installed "Profiles in Separate Files.pdf" okay
Installed "FSUIPC4_Loader.dll" okay
===========================================================
All installer tasks completed.
Registration dialog 'not now' selected
*************** End of Install Log ***************
Here is the Event log for the FSX-SE crash:
Faulting application name: fsx.exe, version: 10.0.63003.0, time stamp: 0x5db04eb3
Faulting module name: FSUIPC4.dll, version: 4.9.7.4, time stamp: 0x5a914fb2
Exception code: 0xc0000409
Fault offset: 0x0004f78a
Faulting process id: 0x214c
Faulting application start time: 0x01d5bc464aa8ae9e
Faulting application path: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\FSX\fsx.exe
Faulting module path: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\FSX\Modules\FSUIPC4.dll
Report Id: 57a222ff-1c70-4d06-acb1-617db7469ef7
Faulting package full name:
Faulting package-relative application ID:
Bookmarks