Thread: Flight Simulator Comparison Videos

Flight Simulator Comparison Videos

    cool3865
    Flight Simulator Comparison Videos

    I hope this is in the right area, since it will be showing all civilian flight games i thought this was a good area.

    so there will be 7 videos in the series, the first one we start with is just a simple starting up the plane, taking off and then crashing it. this is all done in third person. i tried to use the beechcraft 950 if the game had it. there are some games that are not on here and they are:

    MS Flight Sim 01 & 02, not on here or in the series due to no outside view and no locations.
    MS Flight Sim 11 - Flight, the servers are taken down and so is the game
    Prepar3d V4 - game keeps on crashing on me when i try to change locations
    Flight Unlimited 02 - game crashes on me when trying to load after the intro, this also happens in VMWare XP
    ProPilot 99 - game also keeps on crashing on me, in VMWare it runs at 2fps, its basically the same as 98 but with just directx enabled.
    Fly! 2K & Fly! II - both games crash via native and in VMWare. i was thinking about using the freeware engine that makes Fly! II work and look better but decided not to.
    FlightGear 1997-2006 - from 2004-2006 the game will run but then freezes up after 2 minutes or less. the earlier ones need to be compiled and i am having a tough time doing it.
    X-Plane 01 1997 - its out there, havent been able to find it but just old posts saying that people had spent $600 on it.
    Flight Light - same as Flight Light Plus and Flight so its not on here.

    now for MS Flight Simulator 2000 - 2004 i could of turned on the damage but again decided to just use the game like it was out of the box.

    i might do another video series of the game outside of the PC so this would include Android.

    so here is the video, let me know what you think.

    https://youtu.be/FB0FCo-w3nU
    W2DR
    Default

    WOW! A walk down memory lane. I've been at this for 30 years and there is a lot there that I'd never seen before. We've come a long ways. Thanks so much for putting this together...........Doug
