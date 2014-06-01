Thread: SAA Virtual Airline?

Hey everyone. Recently ive seen a few people on this site ask if there is currently a South African Airways Virtual Airline. I came to find none and decided to correct that. I can say that in a few weeks My friend and I are launching our South African Airways Virtual Airline. We will also in the future be opening Mango , Kulula or Fly Safair, depending on wich has the most potential. For more information, please message me on discord (Goofy #6685). I would prefer you to message me on discord. Thank you all very much !
-Goofy
