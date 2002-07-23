I'm using FSrealWX lite and for about a week now have had a problem...
The weather application loads the local weather and then times out trying to load upper air wind data. It does not transfer the weather downloaded to fs9, so the weather in the sim appears blank.
I developed a work-around; by unchecking the 'upperair' option, it works normally except there is no upper air data (duh!). Otherwise all is well.
I use the VATSIM server exclusively...NOAA has never worked for me.
I presume it is an issue with VATSIM.
Has anyone experienced the same thing or know of a solution?
Thanks!
Nadlzfw
Bookmarks