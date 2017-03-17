hi folks.
This should really be on the Orbx forum page but for the life of me, I cannot get access despite changing passwords et al.
I have two 250GB SSD. My OS, P3D andOrbx are all on C and I have run out of space to load my latest acquisition (True earch GB South).
I want to transfer my Orbx suite to my D drive and have it still accessible by P3d which is on the 'C' drive (obviously).
On Orbx central it gives me the option to edit the drive. If I select the 'D' drive, will all my Orbx suite be transferred to the other drive and will P3D find it or do I have to tell it it to do that and how.
Sorry for naff questions but I am a mental midget with the computer stuff
Appreciate any advice
many thanks
