Pan American Virtual is a virtual airline created for flight simulation enthusiasts, aiming to relive the legacy of one of the best known real world airlines; Pan American World Airways.



Founded in 2017, we are dedicated enhancing the flight simulation experience. PAV seeks to expand on the vision of Pan American World Airways as if were operating today.



Whether you fly online for a realistic experience or offline with AI Traffic, you will find a friendly atmosphere in which to enjoy your hobby.



Benefits:



Fly any of the over 9600+ flights with regardless of rank





Earn awards and ribbons




No restrictive and/or dictated must flown routes




Monthly challenges and/or flights




Current Fleet repaints under development




Over 30 aircraft to fly around the world




Plans to add modern routes & aircraft




Flight schedules use a range of aircraft from the Douglas DC-3 to the Boeing 747-200 which include aircraft such as Boeing 377, Douglas DC-4, DC-6, DC-7, DC-8, DC-10, Boeing 727-100, 737-200, 737-800, 747-100, 747-200, Lockheed L-1011, and more!!!!



www.panamericanva.com