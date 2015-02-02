Pan American Virtual
Flexin’ Wings Around the Globe!
Pan American Virtual is a virtual airline created for flight simulation enthusiasts, aiming to relive the legacy of one of the best known real world airlines; Pan American World Airways.
Founded in 2017, we are dedicated enhancing the flight simulation experience. PAV seeks to expand on the vision of Pan American World Airways as if were operating today.
Whether you fly online for a realistic experience or offline with AI Traffic, you will find a friendly atmosphere in which to enjoy your hobby.
Pan American Virtual accepting new pilots!!
Benefits:
Fly any of the over 9600+ flights with regardless of rank
New Web Site
Progress in Rank
Earn awards and ribbons
No restrictive and/or dictated must flown routes
Fun and Friendly Atmosphere
Monthly challenges and/or flights
Current Fleet repaints under development
Over 30 aircraft to fly around the world
Plans to add modern routes & aircraft
Flight schedules use a range of aircraft from the Douglas DC-3 to the Boeing 747-200 which include aircraft such as Boeing 377, Douglas DC-4, DC-6, DC-7, DC-8, DC-10, Boeing 727-100, 737-200, 737-800, 747-100, 747-200, Lockheed L-1011, and more!!!!
Flex your wings around the Globe!!
Apply Today!!
www.panamericanva.com
Perry Fincher
CEO of Pan American Virtual
