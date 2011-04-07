https://youtu.be/R1w91hVZopA
SAN FRANCISCO - A United Airlines flight to Eugene, Oregon was forced to return to San Francisco International Airport and make an emergency landing after encountering a landing gear issue.
United Flight 5525 (operating as Skywest) - a Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-200 - took off from SFO at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, 14 December 2019 and quickly ran into a problem. After circling over the Bay Area for nearly an hour, the jet safely landed at 5:43 p.m. with emergency vehicles lining the runway.
