Thread: RCS WW2 ATC--Update 4.0

Notam: To all RCS WW2 ATC Pilots and future recruits:
Many hours have been flown by many pilots and all Theaters of the War have been covered. By Dec 31 the Special Mission " Long Chain" with its 6 photo real airfields will end and the Missions will be accomplished. This will be the last mission for the year 1942.
Naknek Air Base has been uploaded in the Alaska Route for pilots to enjoy in these last days of the year. Its up and running bringing troops to the Alaska defence bases. Be on the lookout for C-47s near the main runway.
The War continues and new bases are being built all over the ATC world. Heavy fighting in the Pacific will need that our pilots bring many supplies to those bases. Australia is receiving many troops and that is putting ATC in high gear, do expect many flights in the new year.
That's it guys, have a Merry Christmas where ever you have landed and a Happy New Year flying for RCS WW2 ATC...
The RCS WW2 ATC Team
