Thread: Vickers Viking BL17 Woles Head

While I don't want to fuel this obsession, the planes are really odd and interesting.
Not to pump up your ego but I'm quite digging the theme. It's fracking good, in fact!
Been a gas viewing the them, and when the're fossils we can say, "oils well that ends well". -- Bob
Another classic Col. I must say that Bob must be well lubed today
Ha Ha, Oilright then, I have a few others in the pipeline. As for Bob, I think he's a really refined gentleman lol.
Col.
Looking very good this Viking Colin, didn't know that A1 planes could look that good
Great looking aircraft, Colin! Gotta go! I have an appointment with my buddy Oil to have him change the earl in the car! (pretty fair Bronx accent??)
Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers
Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
Bookmarks