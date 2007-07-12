Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Vickers Viking BL17 Woles Head

    Default Vickers Viking BL17 Woles Head

    Just to keep the theme of the oil and gas going, another fictional.
    Woles Head oil and lubes on their company VIP aircraft a Vickers Viking BL17. This is Rick Pipers AI Viking from Tom Gibson's CalClassics aircraft.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viking BL17 Woles Head climb.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 160.5 KB  ID: 214361

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viking BL17 Woles Head climb2.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 164.1 KB  ID: 214362

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viking BL17 Woles Head flight.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 51.5 KB  ID: 214363

    The Paint
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viking Woles Head paint.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 69.1 KB  ID: 214364
    Default

    While I don't want to fuel this obsession, the planes are really odd and interesting.
    Not to pump up your ego but I'm quite digging the theme. It's fracking good, in fact!
    Been a gas viewing the them, and when the're fossils we can say, "oils well that ends well". -- Bob
    Default

    Another classic Col. I must say that Bob must be well lubed today
    Default

    Ha Ha, Oilright then, I have a few others in the pipeline. As for Bob, I think he's a really refined gentleman lol.

    Col.
    Default

    Looking very good this Viking Colin, didn't know that A1 planes could look that good
    Default

    Great looking aircraft, Colin! Gotta go! I have an appointment with my buddy Oil to have him change the earl in the car! (pretty fair Bronx accent??)
