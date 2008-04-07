Thread: Problem with SOH's B-17 D...engines won't restart after shutdown.

I just installed SOH's early version Flying Fortress, the B-17D model. Good looking in most respects, both in bare metal and OD finish.
When you load it, all 4 engines are runng nicely. I encounter a problem when I shut 'em down and then attempt a re-start. They won't start: props won't turn at all but the starter sound plays...over and over with no result. Just won't crank! Doesn't matter whether I try to start it from the keyboard or joystick. I'm using FS9 in Win 10 and have never experienced this problem with any of my sim aircraft.
I understand the model was originally created for an earlier version of Flight Simulator and later converted to FS9 (2004) so I can understand why there are no exit doors or engine cowl flaps: probably didn't have them in the early Flt Sim versions.
Has anyone run across the same problem with this B-17 D model, or is it someting I'm doing wrong? Can't help wondering if there are some different engine-starting steps for this particular aircraft that I'm missing. No clue in the Readme, either. Got me frustrated and puzzled!!
JonB
