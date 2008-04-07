Thread: Problem with SOH's B-17 D...engines won't restart after shutdown.

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Problem with SOH's B-17 D...engines won't restart after shutdown.

    JonBuck
    Jan 2009
    Baltimore, MD. U.S.A.
    Problem with SOH's B-17 D...engines won't restart after shutdown.

    I just installed SOH's early version Flying Fortress, the B-17D model. Good looking in most respects, both in bare metal and OD finish.

    When you load it, all 4 engines are runng nicely. I encounter a problem when I shut 'em down and then attempt a re-start. They won't start: props won't turn at all but the starter sound plays...over and over with no result. Just won't crank! Doesn't matter whether I try to start it from the keyboard or joystick. I'm using FS9 in Win 10 and have never experienced this problem with any of my sim aircraft.

    I understand the model was originally created for an earlier version of Flight Simulator and later converted to FS9 (2004) so I can understand why there are no exit doors or engine cowl flaps: probably didn't have them in the early Flt Sim versions.

    Has anyone run across the same problem with this B-17 D model, or is it someting I'm doing wrong? Can't help wondering if there are some different engine-starting steps for this particular aircraft that I'm missing. No clue in the Readme, either. Got me frustrated and puzzled!!

    JonB
    mrzippy
    Jan 2012
    San Francisco, California
    It did the same thing for me, Jon, in my Sim. I greatly increase the engine starter torque by several points in the aircraft.cfg under [piston engine]. The props now moved with the starter cranking. I noticed none of the fuel on/off switches or carburetor cover switch worked. That's probably causing the engines not to start.
