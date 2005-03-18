I learned to love the DC-4 from Jan. I have always been a two-engine prop enthusiast, until -encouraged by many members of this forum, to download and try Jens Kristensen's DC-4 / C-54 model. It is quite amazing. I downloaded the latest NorthEastern repaint by the talented Gary Harper and took the ship for a spin. This little baby is a pleasure to fly, and to add more fun, I have an excellent custom panel installed -designed by my good friend Rick.
Its a shame that Flight Replicas isn't going to offer any Christmas sale on their Douglas DC-4 model Quite a princely price tag.
Missed you all guys, sorry I am far less online than before due to real life issues. Happy holidays to all.
Khalid
