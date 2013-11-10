A little while ago, I downloaded this add-on that supposedly made the crash animations better, and there actually would be damage and stuff (unfortunately I forgot the name of the add-on). I followed the instructions, and it said to replace the aircraft.cfg in the current aircraft with the one that it came with, and stupid me did that. Now the 737, some variants of the cessna 172 and some other aircraft don't even show up anymore in the aircraft selector. I tried uninstalling and reinstalling but that didn't work, and I'm scared to try anything else. Is there anything I can do at this point? I just want my 737 back
Bookmarks