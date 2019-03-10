Hey all! We here at Envoy Virtual have opened up some new staff positions and pilot openings within our hubs!!
We are in need of:
- CIO: Chief Information Officer- Community outreach, VA promotion, etc.
- MIA LSA: Miami Lead Station Agent- Lead Station Agent, previously known as Hub Manager, in charge of the Miami hub, accepting and denying pilot applications and PIREPs, as well as trying to grow their hub and grow the Virtual Airline
- HRM: Human Resource Managers- Tasked with Human Resource responsibilities such as overseeing the VA, helping process staff and pilot applications, handling any conflict that may occur, and also helping wherever needed.
- GFX/WFX: Graphic Design/Web Development- Graphic Designers create banners and promos for the CIO or Social Media Team to use to promote the VA. Web developers must have professional experience developing websites in CSS, HTML, and have knowledge of PHP.
- FLT: Fleet and Scheduling Staff- In charge of updating the current Envoy fleet in the VA system, as well as updating any schedules in the system.
**We have spots open in ALL 4 of our hubs (DFW, ORD, MIA, LGA) and have an equal need for pilots within each hub.**
If you are interested in finding out more information about staff requirements, or want to apply, send an email to us at [email protected] and join our discord server at https://discord.gg/zbqGqkT
To apply for a pilot position, please go to https://envoyvirtual.com/index.php/registration
We also have social media! Weâ€™re on twitter and Instagram with the username as @envoyvirtual.
Have friends who like Envoy or American Eagle regionals? Send them the registration link and the discord server link too!
