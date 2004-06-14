Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: What do you all do with your flightsim?

    Default What do you all do with your flightsim?

    Over the past year I've had the opportunity to set up a pretty nice flight sim. I have a couple pay-ware aircraft and some decent hardware. But I'm beginning to get a little bored.

    I'm in the middle of a trip flying G.A. to the four corners of the continental U.S., a project I started not longer after learning to take off. And I'll finish it, because I finish stuff. But the last dozen legs or so, across MT, ND, MN, and WI, have been boring as all get out. Most of it flat and bland. I spend a lot of time flying between the two regional airports in my area trying to perform the best landings I can do, and I've gotten pretty good, but, well... yawn. I've been thinking about trying to learn to pilot twin props or regional jets, maybe. I don't know.

    I'm curious to know what you all do to keep flight-simming exciting and fun? Do you fly a virtual airline? Are you happy just flying low and slow around the world? Do you challenge yourself in some way?

    I feel like I'm missing something.
    Learn to fly a helicopter. That will liven up your nervous system and stimulate your brain cells. Not sure how old you are, or what version of FS you have, but even FS2004 is good for learning helicopter flying. I also drive race cars in FSX. Then there is the carrier OPS (FSX has moving AI carriers) using the F-18 Hornet . That should keep you busy all of 2020.
    I dont fly unless its for a VA. I cant just fly for the sake of it. Thats boring. Need some purpose.
    And I mostly fly classic jets - 727 / 747 / DC-10 with VOR/INS nav.
    Pressing LNAV/VNAV and watching it fly bores the #### out of me.
    And flying online in a classic airliner is a step above that again. You have to be on your A game with ATC flying departures / STARS with no easy FMC and moving map to fly it for you.
    I'm enjoying simming for the fun of it. It's all about Fun, Facts 7 Fiction. I dont fly for a VA, nor do I do jets, unless they are 'different', such as the TU-160.

    I actually got bored doing the usual point to point flying, when , during my internet browsing, I came across the Ford Tri-Motor Project site, & set up a separate install for the scenery & aircraft. I eventually became friendly with Garry Smith, before he passed on. I was a beta tester for him as well, for an unreleased Death Star project.

    For me, the low's 'n slow's are great fun, as you have to actually fly the plane, old style. Drift meters & sextants are also fun to learn. We also have a range of boats & cars to explore our scenery.

    My challenge is to keep on flying new 'old planes & discovering new scenery, the old way, especially with ski & amphibians..

