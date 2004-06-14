Thread: What do you all do with your flightsim?

What do you all do with your flightsim?
Over the past year I've had the opportunity to set up a pretty nice flight sim. I have a couple pay-ware aircraft and some decent hardware. But I'm beginning to get a little bored.
I'm in the middle of a trip flying G.A. to the four corners of the continental U.S., a project I started not longer after learning to take off. And I'll finish it, because I finish stuff. But the last dozen legs or so, across MT, ND, MN, and WI, have been boring as all get out. Most of it flat and bland. I spend a lot of time flying between the two regional airports in my area trying to perform the best landings I can do, and I've gotten pretty good, but, well... yawn. I've been thinking about trying to learn to pilot twin props or regional jets, maybe. I don't know.
I'm curious to know what you all do to keep flight-simming exciting and fun? Do you fly a virtual airline? Are you happy just flying low and slow around the world? Do you challenge yourself in some way?
I feel like I'm missing something.
Prepar3d v4: HP Omen Desktop. Intel Core i7-8700K (6 Core, 3.7GHz), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti (11GB dedicated GDDR5X), 16GB RAM, 2TB Hard Drive, 1TB SSD, 512GB SSD, Windows 10.
