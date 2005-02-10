Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Nassau to Toronto in 3 Minutes

  1. Yesterday, 11:41 PM #1
    doering1
    doering1 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Burlington, Ontario, Canada
    Posts
    1,850

    Default Nassau to Toronto in 3 Minutes

    See me on Instagram @the_flight_level
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:26 AM #2
    CRJ_simpilot's Avatar
    CRJ_simpilot
    CRJ_simpilot is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    KFNL
    Posts
    3,376

    Default

    Am I blind or did they take off with a flap setting of 5?

    Also, I always knew that the flaps and spoilers get retracted after you pull into the taxi path for lack of the right word now.
    My forum project. Click me
    OOM errors? Read this.
    Pick an Amazon wish list, help a child out
    From RLG, Fly heading 053, intercept 315 DVV, look for the orange glow of a SAM.
    !M [email protected] B5A9 =G s5FCB *CFA9GHF5B8 5B8 { <5J9 [email protected] <9F9 HC H<9 @=6F5FM
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Any good scenery for Nassau Intl in the Bahamas?
    By russellpurinton in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 10-02-2005, 12:52 PM
  2. FS2004 Toronto vs Real life Toronto
    By Dexmeister in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 08-05-2003, 08:35 PM
  3. FS2004 Beta Screen Shots -- Nassau
    By Nels_Anderson in forum FS2004
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 06-20-2003, 08:30 PM
  4. Anyone doing a landclass scenery for nassau, bahamas?
    By dredre2017 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 12-01-2002, 03:11 PM
  5. HAVE YOU BEEN TO NASSAU, BAHAMAS??
    By EyeBall in forum FS2002
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 01-20-2002, 11:17 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules