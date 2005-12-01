All of a sudden, there are very few AI planes (if that's the term) in my sim. From the outset (almost a year ago) on P3D, air traffic has been completely normal. Then, suddenly, it has become almost non-existent. The only thing I have changed that comes to mind is the installation of an Orbx Air Traffic package for Australia -- where there's too damned much traffic now! ("go around," "go around.") And I can't swear that the absence of traffic was temporally related to that install.
There must be some traffic outside of Australia, because I have seen ONE AI plane recently. But I recently entered the pattern with ATC at a major airport (Salt Lake City) in daytime, and saw not one single AI plane. My traffic sliders are right up there.
Any ideas?
Thanks all,
Mac6737
