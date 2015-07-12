Thread: Scenery Error - in addon scenery [FSX Steam]

When I activate FSX the following appears [SCENERY.CFG File error. invalid remote scenery path in scenery area.102
click to continue. ]
Many of these scenery area numbers come up and have to click OK several times before I can 'go flying'
I've only had this happen ONCE and that was long ago but I'll offer my opinion...
a normal scenery library entry looks like this:
............. example only ...............
[Area.120]
Title=Addon Scenery
Local=Addon Scenery
Layer=127
Active=TRUE
Required=FALSE
the scenery cfg entry that caused the problem looked like this:
[Area.120]
Title=Addon Scenery
Remote=Addon Scenery
Layer=127
Active=TRUE
Required=FALSE
I didn't set it up that way and I didn't change it to remote ( so..... magic? Gremlins? )
The 'remote' entry properly occurs when YOU add scenery that is stored on a slow remote location and you want to cache it on the HDD for faster loading before it is used by the sim. I've tested this and I know it to be true...
What I would do is search your scenery.cfg (open in notepad) for the word "remote" and if it is found, then edit it back to "local" unless YOU purposely installed it to be remote. Your scenery.cfg should/may be in either Your Users\username\appData\roaming\microsoft\FSX (or the equivilant AllUsers location if you installed it for all users - like I did)
Once it's working correctly, make a backup and remember what fixed it - we may never know what caused it...but report back when it's fixed. Hope this helps.
