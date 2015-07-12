Thread: Scenery Error - in addon scenery [FSX Steam]

Originally Posted by llivaudais Originally Posted by

a normal scenery library entry looks like this:

[Area.120]

Title=Addon Scenery

Local=Addon Scenery

Layer=127

Active=TRUE

Required=FALSE



the scenery cfg entry that caused the problem looked like this:

[Area.120]

Title=Addon Scenery

Remote =Addon Scenery

Layer=127

Active=TRUE

Required=FALSE



I didn't set it up that way and I didn't change it to remote ( so..... magic? Gremlins? )



The 'remote' entry properly occurs when YOU add scenery that is stored on a slow remote location and you want to cache it on the HDD for faster loading before it is used by the sim. I've tested this and I know it to be true...



What I would do is search your scenery.cfg (open in notepad) for the word "remote" and if it is found, then edit it back to "local" unless YOU purposely installed it to be remote. Your scenery.cfg should/may be in either Your Users\username\appData\roaming\microsoft\FSX (or the equivilant AllUsers location if you installed it for all users - like I did)



Once it's working correctly, make a backup and remember what fixed it - we may never know what caused it...but report back when it's fixed. Hope this helps.



Loyd