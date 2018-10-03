Hello, it's been a few years since I was into xplane but I recently reinstalled it but came to realize I deleted all my custom scenery. I had most of NJ and NY sat imagery from ortho4xp but I didnt even have a copy of that anymore.
with some frustration I came across ortho4xp links to the google drive from "oscar pilote" but there is no longer a .exe or bin file in the github repository. the install instructions still say to start the exe from the bin folder, which doesnt exist.
i found some people had old versions of the files that still had the exe but after trying all of them, they all get stuck at step 2 of trying to create the tiles.
i set the zoom level, select and set the custom overlay directory, click earth tile map, select 1 or 3 areas, check off builds masks and overlays, see in the log on the main page that its downloading and finishes step one... but then,
step 2 always freezes at this:
"
Step 2 : Building mesh for tile +40-075 :
--------
-> Loading of elevation data.
No elevation file found, I download it from viewfinderpanorama (J. de Ferranti)
Done. The zip archive will now be extracted in the Elevation_data dir.
No elevation file found, I download it from viewfinderpanorama (J. de Ferranti)
"
It will sit like this for hours, i even left it overnight just for $hits n giggles. all the versions on github with an exe end here.
am i missing a step? is ortho4xp dead?
if i download the github from the original author that is the most updated, there is no exe. there are python .py files, but double clicking them starts a black window which closes immediately, and does nothing after. i do have python and python launcher installed fresh, but i dont know what else to do at this point, im not a programmer so any help would be great! i wont even bother w xplane if i cant get sat imagery, thats the whole joy for me in the sim is flying around vfr of places i can immediately identify!
thanks!
