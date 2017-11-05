Hi
Looking for some help with Traffic toolbox.
I have installed the traffic SDK in FSX-SE, and it works absolutely fine
I have installed the SDK in FSX, and it doesn't work!!!
They are both installed on the same PC running W10, (without any problems)
and these are the relevant paths in the dll.xml file, in the relevant app data folders
FSX-SE
<Launch.Addon>
<Name>Traffic Toolbox</Name>
<Disabled>False</Disabled>
<ManualLoad>False</ManualLoad>
<Path>C:\Steam\steamapps\common\FSX\SDK\Environment Kit\Traffic Toolbox SDK\traffictoolbox.dll</Path>
</Launch.Addon>
works fine
FSX
<Launch.Addon>
<Name>Traffic Toolbox</Name>
<Disabled>False</Disabled>
<ManualLoad>False</ManualLoad>
<Path> C:\Users\Richard\Desktop\FSX\Traffic Toolbox SDK\traffictoolbox.dll</Path>
</Launch.Addon>
No workie
I have copied the traffic toolbox from steam and put in the FSX folder, so I can't work out
why it's declining to work!!, any ideas what I am doing wrong?
Happy Xmas to all you wonderful simmers, wherever you are, and have a great new year,
Cheers from a very wet and windy Devon,
Richard
