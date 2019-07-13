Hi all, I created the flight plan on FMC: Origin (EGLL, RWY27L), Dest: EGLL 27R, with ILS27R APPR and saved it.
Now, when I load it at a later point in time, it show legs correctly all the way till the destination runway and everything is fine, till it is time to intercept the localizer. I usually disengage the autopilot just before getting within LOC range and follow the track from there. Here onwards, even when I am aligned and within visual range of the runway 27R, PFD simply doesn't show the localizer intercept nor the glideslope. I end up doing a visual approach and landing.
Thing that I observed was, when I create same flightplan afresh, activate it and do the same circuit, LOC and glideslope come alive as soon as I am within range. This doesn't happen however, when I save this flightplan and load it at a later point for doing this super short circuit.
Any cues on what I may be missing here will be super helpful, thanks!
Checked and this is what I saw
Followed these steps
1. Crated fresh flight plan for this route
2. Could see the ILS info on approach page of fmc
3. Saved the flight plan
4. Ended flight exited the sim (FSX:SE)
5. Restarted the sim and started a new flight
6. Loaded same flight plan
7. This time, approach page did not show ILS info
