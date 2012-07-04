Thread: Affinity tool question

I’ve recently been messing around with the affinity mask setting in FSX. I never found it successful until I realised I was using the wrong setting in the FSX cfg. After changing it I got much better performance. Maybe 10 FPS more and smoother all around performance. Quite significant I thought.
FS9 though is the opposite. Since you can’t put the same job scheduler line in the cfg, I use the affinity tool available. I have an i3-4370. Dual core.
Using the 2CPU setting, I get worse performance and more stutters.
Interestingly the affinity tool program says I have 4 cores. So I’m guessing something is not correct with the 2 core setting?
