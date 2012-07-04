Thread: Affinity tool question

Results 1 to 4 of 4

    I’ve recently been messing around with the affinity mask setting in FSX. I never found it successful until I realised I was using the wrong setting in the FSX cfg. After changing it I got much better performance. Maybe 10 FPS more and smoother all around performance. Quite significant I thought.

    FS9 though is the opposite. Since you can’t put the same job scheduler line in the cfg, I use the affinity tool available. I have an i3-4370. Dual core.
    Using the 2CPU setting, I get worse performance and more stutters.

    Interestingly the affinity tool program says I have 4 cores. So I’m guessing something is not correct with the 2 core setting?
    That could be due to multiple threads from the CPU.


    Edit-

    Yep, you have four threads per core. https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us...-3-80-ghz.html
    Ah ok. Must be what the program listed as ‘cores’.
    Still, worse performance compared to the improvements with FSX.
    Different coding I guess.
    Can the affinity be permanently set in fsx.cfg? Or do you still need to use Task Manager in addition to the fsx.cfg setting?
