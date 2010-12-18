Thread: gauge woes

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Sim= FSX"Gold Edition"with Acceleration on Windows 7- 64 bit O.S.

    I have been away from working on my simulator setup for a while and fear that my knowledge has been superseded.
    I use a 27" lcd display for view out the Bell 206 window and a second 17" to display the instrument panel. I have built full size controls.

    At one time in the past I had scaled up a copy of the 2D instrument panel to more or less fill the 17" display and I was able to drop it as a new view on that device without having to resize it with the handles. I had to manually edit the panel cfg file to move and scale all the gauges and the background, a bit tedious but I got it done. Now I am back to trying to get this working again.

    I have seen that FSX now uses .cab files instead of .gau files which I assume the gauges are extracted on demand when a flight is initialized. This leaves me with a few questions.

    I see some aircraft files available in the download section of this site have gauge files included wherein the instructions recommend copying the gauges into the GAUGE directory. Does this mean that FSX will still read them if they are called for in the aircraft's panel.cfg file? I don't have my FS2004 disks anymore so I really can't experiment with custom built panels using .gau files. I thought I would try to use "CfgEdit.exe" downloaded from this site to use it to experiment and tweak my scaled up panel. There being no .gau files anywhere on my system anymore has left me with countless missing file errors regardless of where I point the base directory. I have read the related article in the "Articles" section of this site.

    At the present is the only FSX solution to manipulate panels to buy panel editing software? I assume I can manually modify the text in the panel.cgf as I did the last time I worked on this project. It would be nice to just drag and drop stuff and have the gauge coordinates/size data update in the .cfg file.

    Your replies and tips are appreciated.
    You're in the wrong subforum.
