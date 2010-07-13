Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: X plane software problems?

  1. Yesterday, 08:36 PM #1
    Flyingwillie
    Flyingwillie is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    Roswell, Ga
    Posts
    23

    Default X plane software problems?

    I recently downloaded an update. At the same time I started filing IFR flight plans. Here’s a typical problem....” takeoff approved, maintain runway heading and climb to 1000 feet”. Well I’m departing an airport at 979 ft above sea level. Twice today I was vectored to ILS approaches for runways in two different locations where the ILS approach is not in existence. In a 3rd episode I was vectored to runway 31 and the only 2 runways are 24 and 6. Any thoughts? Many thanks! BTW.....user error is certainly possible here! Ha.
    PS: flying X Plane Cirrus Vision jet with G 1000’s
    Last edited by Flyingwillie; Yesterday at 09:10 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Problems with Duenna 131 software
    By kdl in forum MSFS Multiplayer Adventures
    Replies: 30
    Last Post: 10-24-2010, 10:35 AM
  2. Can old audio card cause driver problems with new software?
    By canus in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-13-2010, 12:04 PM
  3. Problems, Problems, Problems!!
    By Kimber in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 04-17-2008, 03:53 AM
  4. Problems with Abacus Flight Deck Software
    By NickAyre in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-07-2008, 12:24 PM
  5. Problems ordering PMDG's 737 software
    By wwweir in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-11-2003, 08:24 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules