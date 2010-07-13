Thread: X plane software problems?

I recently downloaded an update. At the same time I started filing IFR flight plans. Here’s a typical problem....” takeoff approved, maintain runway heading and climb to 1000 feet”. Well I’m departing an airport at 979 ft above sea level. Twice today I was vectored to ILS approaches for runways in two different locations where the ILS approach is not in existence. In a 3rd episode I was vectored to runway 31 and the only 2 runways are 24 and 6. Any thoughts? Many thanks! BTW.....user error is certainly possible here! Ha.
PS: flying X Plane Cirrus Vision jet with G 1000’s
