Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Airfield deleted but still there.

  1. Today, 10:20 AM #1
    ColR1948's Avatar
    ColR1948
    ColR1948 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Manchester UK
    Posts
    2,641

    Default Airfield deleted but still there.

    I recently had a small problem, I downloaded an RAF airfield Eshott that crashed my sim when I selected it.
    Moving on I thought I found the problem, I had already installed in my sim a fictional airfield from UKMil in Northumberland the same area as Eshott.
    So I went through the procedure of deleting it from my sim, I did it the correct way by removing it via the sim first then manually by deleting it when the sim was shutdown.
    I tried to install Eshott again and still it crashed the sim, so then I decided to put back the UKMil airfield, when I selected that the sim crashed again, so after all this I deleted that as well, so both are now gone.

    Then yesterday I fired up the sim at another airfield only to see an ai leaving for UKMil in Northumberland, I looked in FSNavigater and it is there on the map, but it isn't in the airport selection menu.
    So I'm now thinking some sort of glitch from the previous installs was causing the sim to crash when I selected that airfield, so why is the AI still flying there and why is it in FSNaviagor when it theory it has been deleted?

    Col.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:30 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    1,691

    Default

    Hi Col, sometimes a scenery will include a "flatten" .bgl, which will be installed into Scenery\World\scenery, but which won't show up in your scenery library. These files are usually just a duplicate AFCAD, so they're easy to find, but they can cause CTD issues as you've described. Maybe FSNav is still detecting this file.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 7 x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:40 AM #3
    ColR1948's Avatar
    ColR1948
    ColR1948 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Manchester UK
    Posts
    2,641

    Default

    Hi Tim, I did a search plus I searched using 'Search Everything' tool but drew a blank, what I should have done is follow that ai and see what happens.

    I was always under the impression that an ai vanishes if the destination airfield doesn't exist, the traffic file for it is still there so I will activate it and see, will report back shortly.

    Col.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:04 PM #4
    johnhinson's Avatar
    johnhinson
    johnhinson is offline Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Posts
    794

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ColR1948 View Post
    I tried to install Eshott again and still it crashed the sim, so then I decided to put back the UKMil airfield, when I selected that the sim crashed again, so after all this I deleted that as well, so both are now gone.

    Then yesterday I fired up the sim at another airfield only to see an ai leaving for UKMil in Northumberland, I looked in FSNavigater and it is there on the map, but it isn't in the airport selection menu.
    So I'm now thinking some sort of glitch from the previous installs was causing the sim to crash when I selected that airfield, so why is the AI still flying there and why is it in FSNaviagor when it theory it has been deleted?

    Col.
    You probably have deleted it fine. It will remain in FS Navigator until you update the database - have you done that?

    AI aircraft will happily fly to non-existent airfields, they just de-materialise when they get there - and re-materialise when its time to go home.

    You should bear in mind though that some sceneries install odd files in with the default files (and even sometimes over-write default files) and these can be easily overlooked during a manual removal. It is often worth checking the original install file provided to make sure all files are traced and removed.

    John
    http://www.adventure-unlimited.org
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:38 PM #5
    ColR1948's Avatar
    ColR1948
    ColR1948 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Manchester UK
    Posts
    2,641

    Default

    Thanks John mate, I just followed the AI with Traffic View Board, it flew all the way and descended to 2.300ft near where it should start to turn to make a landing etc, but it just kept on flying over the coast and headed out to sea, I left it half half way across the North Sea lol.

    I fully expected it to vanish as you said, maybe if I stayed with it a bit longer it might have done.
    Like you say, I will search for any other files the install may have left behind.

    Col.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 06:44 PM #6
    ColR1948's Avatar
    ColR1948
    ColR1948 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Manchester UK
    Posts
    2,641

    Default

    How long does FSNav take to refresh the data, it's been on Africa now for ages?

    Col.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Deleted AI still there!
    By jam321 in forum FSX
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 11-20-2012, 12:36 PM
  2. Deleted taxiways signs still displaying?
    By arcticrail in forum Scenery Design
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-01-2010, 11:57 PM
  3. Some old shots of me.... almost deleted them. But you are lucky!
    By PH_SKY in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-05-2003, 03:18 PM
  4. Almost got it to a tea! but still need a little help, any sim obi's out there??
    By suley in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-23-2002, 09:49 AM
  5. I STILL STILL love this Falcon 50!
    By Erick_Cantu in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-10-2002, 02:07 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules