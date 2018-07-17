Thread: Connellan Airways

Connellan Airways was a small airline based in Alice Springs
FS painter at the Hangar.
you'll find all my repaints here.
Another new one for me! Nice work again
One of the most beautiful Dragons in my collection
Yep, another great one.
I have actually seen a Dragon flying, many years ago British Airways did some kind of promotional thing for their Manchester-London shuttle service and they had a Dragon doing the odd flight.
I don't know how they picked the passengers to fly in it, maybe a raffle or something plus and/or that were not in a hurry, but what a nice achievement to say you flew in one, something you would always remember.
Col.
Worth the price of a time-travelling DeLorean to experience those days.
The dream of flight unsullied by the reality of lineups and security checks. (wistful, not sarcastic) -- Bob
