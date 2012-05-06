Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: P-40 'Nan'

  1. Yesterday, 06:25 PM #1
    jankees's Avatar
    jankees
    jankees is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    Posts
    1,207

    Default P-40 'Nan'

    2019-12-17_22-39-6-70

    2019-12-17_22-37-5-106

    2019-12-17_22-35-49-183

    another old paint, peer
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 08:17 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    2,603
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    Great plane the P-40! Nice work
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:06 AM #3
    ColR1948's Avatar
    ColR1948
    ColR1948 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Manchester UK
    Posts
    2,636

    Default

    Stunning Jan, all your paints amaze me. That's another thing I need to practice on is Camouflage, after my last attempt on a mil aircraft that you helped me with I have long way to go to get to your standard.

    Talking of camouflage reminds me of the story when the sergeant said to Paddy, "Paddy, I didn't see you at camouflage training this morning," Paddy replied, "Oh, thank you very much sir."

    Col.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Nan
    By jankees in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-26-2019, 05:58 AM
  2. Iris P-40 Kittyhawk Mk. 1A/Gmax P-40 (Freeware)
    By ssowry in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-05-2012, 05:42 AM
  3. 40-52 40-72 and 43-51 FS Benchtest Marathon
    By wells91 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 05-20-2003, 05:52 AM
  4. YB-40
    By lnuss in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 02-07-2003, 12:39 PM
  5. NVIDIA 40.72 beta versus 40.72 WHQL Certified?
    By Waltm in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-11-2002, 07:18 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules