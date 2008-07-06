Thread: RE: Fly with One Pilot Chick?

RE: Fly with One Pilot Chick?
On the home page of FlightSim.com I just saw a link called Fly with That One Pilot Chick. It's complete with RW pictures and routing of a young woman who's working on her ratings.
The poster's idea was to do a series to show where she's flying so we can sim there as well. Considering the first flight at least, is in Oregon, there's some beautiful scenery to see.
I just "flew" the legs she flew using RW weather. Finding the wind and visibility were obviously both different from his RW shots, I asked the original poster if he could post weather conditions with each new flight he posts.
MY POINT IS. I think it'd be fun for some of us, as many as care to, simulate her RW flying and post our screenies here. In that way we'll really have others' points of view of the same route.
BTW: I didn't take any shots on my trial trip because it was obvious the weather was different. So I plan to try it again with similar weather to what they experienced. Then I'll take some shots.
Does that sound like a good idea?
Michael
