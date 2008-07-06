Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: RE: Fly with One Pilot Chick?

    On the home page of FlightSim.com I just saw a link called Fly with That One Pilot Chick. It's complete with RW pictures and routing of a young woman who's working on her ratings.

    The poster's idea was to do a series to show where she's flying so we can sim there as well. Considering the first flight at least, is in Oregon, there's some beautiful scenery to see.

    I just "flew" the legs she flew using RW weather. Finding the wind and visibility were obviously both different from his RW shots, I asked the original poster if he could post weather conditions with each new flight he posts.

    MY POINT IS. I think it'd be fun for some of us, as many as care to, simulate her RW flying and post our screenies here. In that way we'll really have others' points of view of the same route.

    BTW: I didn't take any shots on my trial trip because it was obvious the weather was different. So I plan to try it again with similar weather to what they experienced. Then I'll take some shots.

    Does that sound like a good idea?

    Michael
    All ideas are good until proven otherwise Michael.
    Larry
    Awesome idea! The only problem I have is work and the holidays. When I did my USA 50 state challenge, I had much more time available. Bottom line, If I had the time, it would be fun to do and share the pics!
    A good idea Michael, I have often seen threads where someone has asked how to make FS more interesting, this could be one of those things.
    I myself am not a very good pilot so my report and screenshots would be how NOT to do it plus a lot of crashed planes.

    Col.
