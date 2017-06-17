Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: shiny 6

  1. Yesterday, 09:45 AM #1
    jankees's Avatar
    jankees
    jankees is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    Posts
    1,207

    Default shiny 6

    2019-12-16_23-2-48-852

    2019-12-16_23-4-10-539
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:05 AM #2
    peer01's Avatar
    peer01
    peer01 is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Amsterdam, Holland
    Posts
    28,005

    Default

    Superb!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:15 AM #3
    aharon's Avatar
    aharon
    aharon is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    2,311

    Default

    that is gorgeous Too bad it is payware
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 11:55 AM #4
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    2,603
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    Very nice!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 07:42 PM #5
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    16,381

    Default

    Fine paint, great shine.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 05:19 AM #6
    ColR1948's Avatar
    ColR1948
    ColR1948 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Manchester UK
    Posts
    2,636

    Default

    I think I may have found a new way to start a business.
    I could take some of Jan's screenshots and print them out on postcards and sell them at Aviation fairs, I would be a millionaire very quick, don't tell him though, shhh!

    Seriously I haven't seen one yet that isn't great, he is the Leonardo Da Vinci of the aircraft painters. Me, I'm more of a Picasso lol.

    Col.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Shiny Metal!
    By tr45 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 22
    Last Post: 06-17-2017, 06:14 PM
  2. Shiny repainting help
    By chris564 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-30-2002, 06:39 PM
  3. Shiny textures
    By study in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-21-2002, 10:19 AM
  4. Shiny textures
    By AP in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-04-2002, 12:52 PM
  5. Shiny New GeForce 2 Ti
    By Tyler Reilly in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-31-2001, 01:23 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules