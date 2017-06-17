Thread: shiny 6

FS painter at the Hangar.
you'll find all my repaints here.
Superb!
that is gorgeous Too bad it is payware
Very nice!
Fine paint, great shine.
Larry
I think I may have found a new way to start a business.
I could take some of Jan's screenshots and print them out on postcards and sell them at Aviation fairs, I would be a millionaire very quick, don't tell him though, shhh!
Seriously I haven't seen one yet that isn't great, he is the Leonardo Da Vinci of the aircraft painters. Me, I'm more of a Picasso lol.
Col.
