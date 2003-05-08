Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: tired Mustang

    Default tired Mustang

    FS painter at the Hangar.
    Default

    She did her very best, I like weathered birds
    Default

    As the western folk would say, that poor Mustang's been ridden hard and put away wet. Time for some TLC. -- Bob
    Default

    Well done!
    Default

    Nice weathering on that bird!
    Default

    Yep, it's been working hard.
    Larry
