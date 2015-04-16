Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: FSX Steam Beta Version

  1. Yesterday, 09:33 AM #1
    malct
    malct is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    46

    Default FSX Steam Beta Version

    Hi All, I have just downloaded the FSX Steam Beta Version and it keeps crashing on start up
    I click yes on the Do you want to allow telemetry, FSX page comes up and then in the right bottom corner, i get the message microsoft FS has stopped working, Saying that a problem caused the program to stop working correctly, Windows will close the program and notify me if a solution is found.

    Any help on this , I do not have any third party software on my PC.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:03 AM #2
    jorgen.s.andersen
    jorgen.s.andersen is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2013
    Location
    5 NM NE of EDXF
    Posts
    2,118

    Default

    As far as I know, there is no such thing as a "beta" version of FSX:SE... where did you download this>

    Jorgen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:15 AM #3
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,261

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jorgen.s.andersen View Post
    As far as I know, there is no such thing as a "beta" version of FSX:SE... where did you download this>

    Jorgen
    https://store.steampowered.com/news/?appids=314160
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 11:16 AM #4
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    1,690

    Default

    It can be downloaded from the FSX Steam website, Microsoft have taken over from Dovetail Games and made a few improvements plus they've reconnected the real weather server. Users can opt in or out of the beta version at will. Full details here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3...Steam_Edition/
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 7 x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 11:24 AM #5
    malct
    malct is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    46

    Default

    I had to do a reinstall and i was given the option, I had to right click on FSX, go to properties and on the 4th Tab, You have the option to go BETAClick image for larger version.  Name: Be.PNG  Views: 9  Size: 443.9 KB  ID: 214264
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. New FSX Steam Edition Beta Release
    By loki in forum FSX
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: Yesterday, 02:27 PM
  2. Uninstall Box version--only have steam version
    By mikeblom13 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-23-2016, 07:29 PM
  3. New Steam FSX beta available
    By jandjfrench in forum FSX
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 04-16-2015, 10:47 PM
  4. FSX Steam beta available until 16th for owners
    By jandjfrench in forum FSX
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 03-11-2015, 04:56 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules