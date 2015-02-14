Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: When real airport ICAO changes, how to change in FSX/ADE?

  Yesterday, 07:31 AM #1
    tommyeng
    When real airport ICAO changes, how to change in FSX/ADE?

    There is a real world airport (at least one) that has it's ICAO code changed by authorities.

    What would be the smartest way of changeing that for the FSX world to offer it as a freeware airport (with other adjustments like taxiways and signs)?
    Tommy Engman ESNU
  Yesterday, 03:13 PM #2
    Dwaffler
    I find that you have to open the original airport in ADE, and save it as an .xml file. Then you can open the .xml file in an xml editor and make the changes there. Save the file back to an .xml file, then open the file in ADE from the open as an .xml and you can then save it back to the .bgl format, after any changes you want to make it in. You will want to make changes to the original airport file though, take out all the scenery that might carry over though, such as runways, taxiways, buildling, taxi signs. Because those will still carry over to you new airport, giving you double scenery

    I have done this with a couple of airport to revive some old Naval Air Stations in the US, some that have had their codes changed from what they had as NAS's. I've had to open the original file, remove everything, except for the dot for the center of the airport. Then, once I made the changes to the new airport, I saved it with the new ICAO code and it was done.

    But, any traffic you may have might still be using the old ICAO code might have troubles. New traffic with the updated code should work fine, but the old traffic with the old code might have problems!!
  Yesterday, 04:06 PM #3
    tommyeng
    Thanks. Will try your suggestion and see if I can manage!
    Tommy Engman ESNU
  Yesterday, 04:13 PM #4
    CRJ_simpilot
    Read these two articles.


    https://scruffyduck.screenstepslive....-airport-ident

    https://scruffyduck.screenstepslive....anual-id=20268
