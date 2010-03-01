Hi all,
Have been wanting an S-76 for a while and was pleased to discover that Nemeth Designs does one. So I have the aircraft installed and running and it's ultimately not that bad - but there are a few problems. The first of these is that - even when the battery switch is off - the battery drains to the point when you come back after shutting down the aircraft won't start because the battery is too low. Also of note is that the aux power unit doesn't affect the battery at all (it won't charge it). The second problem is that the interior views show the VIP cabin config but the exterior views show just a standard passenger version. It would be great to have these problems fixed so let me know of any possible solutions!
