Tutorial: RNAV Approach to LPV Minimums

    RNAV Approach to LPV Minimums | Straight In + Circling Approach | FlySimWare Cessna 414AW

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    From entering the approach into the TDS GTNXi in the FlySimWare Cessna 414AW, to intercepting the final approach course and flying an RNAV approach to LPV minimums, the set up of the approach, approach briefing, and concepts covering speeds and power settings to be flown are shown.

    After the straight-in approach, approach categories and operations covering a circling approach are covered before flying the approach.

    Whether using the TDS Simulations GTNXi, GNS 430/530, or other GPS, the concepts of the RNAV/GPS approach remain the same once the approach is loaded.

    Charts in the video are provided by Navigraph - https://navigraph.com

    Images in the video are from the Instrument Procedures Handbook published by the FAA which can also be found here in hard copy form - https://amzn.to/3CGpWtQ

    FAA Aeronautical Information Manual along with Federal Aviation Regulations in paperback - https://amzn.to/3CGpWtQ

    All about WAAS - https://www.faa.gov/about/office_org/headquarters_offices/ato/service_units/techops/navservices/gnss/waas/howitworks

    This video is for entertainment purposes only and intended for use with Microsoft Flight Simulator. This video does not intend to replace instruction received by a qualified and certified flight instructor.

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

