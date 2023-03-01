  • CowanSim 206B3 for MSFS

    by
    robert
    Published on 01-03-2023 05:44 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    CowanSim Releases B206 For MSFS

    Now available for MSFS. Designed by CowanSimulation, an award-winning helicopter designer

    The B206 is a family of two-bladed, single- and twin-engine helicopters. The 206B3 features an upgraded Allison 250-C20J engine. It has a range of 370nm.

    This is a highly-detailed model by CowanSim, with an accurate flight model.

    Features:

    • Detailed Paint Kit
    • Tested and Zeroed in by Real Pilots
    • Realistic start up procedure
    • SAS & Autopilot (when AP for helicopters is available)
    • Pilots & Passengers
    • Floats
    • 75 Paint Jobs (liveries)
    • Dynamic Weight Options
    • Spot Light (will be functional is later update)
    • Spray Kit (will be functional is later update)
    • Cineflex Camera (will be functional is later update)
    • Wwsie Fully Dynamic Sound Pack
    • Virtual Reality Ready
    • Realistic Flight Dynamics
    • 4K PBR Textures
    • Custom 3D instruments
    • Detailed Night Lighting
    • Free Future Updates

    Purchase 206 B3 by CowanSim

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2023

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus birds boeing boeing 737 burning blue design canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-3 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo embraer f-35 fenix flybywire flyingiron simulations fokker france fs2004 fsx helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr leonardo lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d pc-12 pilatus pmdg roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios snow south oak co spinoza spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    mypupdaisy

    G1000 issue with Carenado Diamond DA62

    Thread Starter: mypupdaisy

    Hello all. I purchased the Carenado DA62 with G1000 and Synthetic Vision. For the most part, it works great. Just a couple issues with the G1000....

    Last Post By: Ranger75 Today, 11:48 AM Go to last post
    Badger26

    VRS TacPack issue in FSXSE

    Thread Starter: Badger26

    Noticed a problem while I was messing around with the F-35 with TacPack addon over the weekend. The weapons don't seem to fire at all even though the...

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 10:56 AM Go to last post
    BillD22

    Honda Jet

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    It climbs the hills like a champ 'Cause my Honda's built really light When I go into the turns Lean with me and hang on tight I better turn on...

    Last Post By: PAULCRAIG Today, 10:15 AM Go to last post
    Mowgli22

    New Year

    Thread Starter: Mowgli22

    Happy New Year to all simmers, young or old. Enjoy the experience. Having just reinstalled FS9 on my new computer I'm currently enjoying a flight...

    Last Post By: Mowgli22 Today, 09:34 AM Go to last post