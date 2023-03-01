CowanSim 206B3 for MSFS

Now available for MSFS. Designed by CowanSimulation, an award-winning helicopter designer

The B206 is a family of two-bladed, single- and twin-engine helicopters. The 206B3 features an upgraded Allison 250-C20J engine. It has a range of 370nm.

This is a highly-detailed model by CowanSim, with an accurate flight model.

Features:

Detailed Paint Kit

Tested and Zeroed in by Real Pilots

Realistic start up procedure

SAS & Autopilot (when AP for helicopters is available)

Pilots & Passengers

Floats

75 Paint Jobs (liveries)

Dynamic Weight Options

Spot Light (will be functional is later update)

Spray Kit (will be functional is later update)

Cineflex Camera (will be functional is later update)

Wwsie Fully Dynamic Sound Pack

Virtual Reality Ready

Realistic Flight Dynamics

4K PBR Textures

Custom 3D instruments

Detailed Night Lighting

Free Future Updates

Purchase 206 B3 by CowanSim