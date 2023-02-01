CowanSim Releases B206 For MSFS

Now available for MSFS. Designed by CowanSimulation, an award-winning helicopter designer
The B206 is a family of two-bladed, single- and twin-engine helicopters. The 206B3 features an upgraded Allison 250-C20J engine. It has a range of 370nm.
This is a highly-detailed model by CowanSim, with an accurate flight model.
Features:
- Detailed Paint Kit
- Tested and Zeroed in by Real Pilots
- Realistic start up procedure
- SAS & Autopilot (when AP for helicopters is available)
- Pilots & Passengers
- Floats
- 75 Paint Jobs (liveries)
- Dynamic Weight Options
- Spot Light (will be functional is later update)
- Spray Kit (will be functional is later update)
- Cineflex Camera (will be functional is later update)
- Wwsie Fully Dynamic Sound Pack
- Virtual Reality Ready
- Realistic Flight Dynamics
- 4K PBR Textures
- Custom 3D instruments
- Detailed Night Lighting
- Free Future Updates