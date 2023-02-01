  • CowanSim Releases B206 For MSFS

    by
    robert
    Published on 01-02-2023 08:02 PM  Number of Views: 22  
    0 Comments

    CowanSim Releases B206 For MSFS

    Now available for MSFS. Designed by CowanSimulation, an award-winning helicopter designer

    The B206 is a family of two-bladed, single- and twin-engine helicopters. The 206B3 features an upgraded Allison 250-C20J engine. It has a range of 370nm.

    This is a highly-detailed model by CowanSim, with an accurate flight model.

    Features:

    • Detailed Paint Kit
    • Tested and Zeroed in by Real Pilots
    • Realistic start up procedure
    • SAS & Autopilot (when AP for helicopters is available)
    • Pilots & Passengers
    • Floats
    • 75 Paint Jobs (liveries)
    • Dynamic Weight Options
    • Spot Light (will be functional is later update)
    • Spray Kit (will be functional is later update)
    • Cineflex Camera (will be functional is later update)
    • Wwsie Fully Dynamic Sound Pack
    • Virtual Reality Ready
    • Realistic Flight Dynamics
    • 4K PBR Textures
    • Custom 3D instruments
    • Detailed Night Lighting
    • Free Future Updates

    Purchase 206 B3 by CowanSim

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2023
    Tags: cowansim, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus birds boeing boeing 737 burning blue design canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-3 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo embraer f-35 fenix flybywire flyingiron simulations fokker france fs2004 fsx helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr leonardo lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d pc-12 pilatus pmdg roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios snow south oak co spinoza spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Badger26

    VRS TacPack issue in FSXSE

    Thread Starter: Badger26

    Noticed a problem while I was messing around with the F-35 with TacPack addon over the weekend. The weapons don't seem to fire at all even though the...

    Last Post By: Badger26 Today, 01:55 AM Go to last post
    Dunlap111

    Airport Installer Issues

    Thread Starter: Dunlap111

    I have downloaded the Airport a26b163u from the must have files. It seems to want a FS2000 program I don't have. How do I develop airports?

    Last Post By: johnhinson Yesterday, 08:39 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Randoms 27, Best wishes for 2023!

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Random pics 27 already, almost half-way.. Wishing you a Happy & Healthy 2023! From my FSX collection: Please click on the pics for a better view...

    Last Post By: NMLW Yesterday, 06:40 PM Go to last post
    Cas141

    Advice please. Is it viable to do this

    Thread Starter: Cas141

    So, Am I dreaming.? I am looking for some advice from those who have gone to the “dark side” :) I.e. MS2020,! For years I have flown FSX in a most...

    Last Post By: dnpaul Yesterday, 05:07 PM Go to last post