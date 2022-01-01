Drzewiecki Design Releases KEWR Newark for MSFS

KEWR Newark MSFS is a highly detailed scenery of Newark Liberty International Airport in NJ, USA. This product is compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Newark Liberty International Airport (IATA: EWR, ICAO: KEWR, FAA LID: EWR), originally Newark Metropolitan Airport and later Newark International Airport, is an international airport straddling the boundary between the cities of Newark in Essex County and Elizabeth in Union County, New Jersey. Located about 4.5 miles (7.2 km) south of downtown Newark, it is a major gateway to points in Europe, South America, Asia, and Oceania. It is jointly owned by the cities and leased to its operator, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. It is the second-busiest airport in the New York airport system, behind John F. Kennedy International Airport.

On August 3, 1927, Newark’s mayor, Thomas Raymond ordered plans for a new airport as people and organizations began calling for a new airport in the area of Newark. Construction began on April 1, 1928. The airport opened on October 1, 1928, as the Newark Metropolitan Airport. It was the first major airport to serve the New York metropolitan area and the first airport in the United States with a paved airstrip.

The nation’s first air traffic control tower and airport weather station opened at Newark in 1930 (following a flight that crashed outside of Kansas City, killing five people, including a U.S. senator), and it became the first airport to allow nighttime operations after installing runway lights in 1952. The Art Deco-style Newark Metropolitan Airport Administration Building, adorned with murals by Arshile Gorky, was built in 1934 and dedicated by Amelia Earhart in 1935. It served as the terminal and a control tower until the opening of the North Terminal in 1953. Construction of the Brewster Hangar began in 1937 and continued through 1938. This hangar was the most advanced of its time. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 and is now a museum and Port Authority Police headquarters.



After the hijacking and crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in the September 11 attacks in 2001 while en route from Newark to San Francisco, the airport’s name was changed from Newark International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport in 2002. This name was chosen over the initial proposal, Liberty International Airport at Newark, and pays tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks and to the Statue of Liberty.

In 2016, the Port Authority approved and announced a redevelopment plan to replace Terminal A, set to fully open in 2022.

The busiest domestic routes from Newark include Orlando, Los Angeles, and San Francisco while most popular international destinations are London, Tel Aviv, and Toronto. The main operators are United, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines, and American Airlines.

Scenery Features

A high-quality model of KEWR Newark Liberty Airport, featuring the up-to-date version with extensive details throughout the whole airport

FPS-friendly design, with epic night textures, dynamic lighting and PBR materials, high definition mesh

Custom-animated people, vehicles, and trains

Performance-friendly interior modeling at all terminal buildings, hangars and control towers, high-quality static aircraft, custom animations, custom animated jetways, custom sounds

Fully compatible with GSX Pro using Cartayna Files

