FlightSim Community Survey 2022 Results Published

The usage of VR is steadily increasing, Norway has the most flight simulator enthusiasts per capita and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is still the most popular flight simulator software. These are some of the findings presented in the FlightSim Community Survey 2022.

For the seventh consecutive year, Navigraph partnered with 35 major addon developers and organizations within the flight simulation community to organize the FlightSim Community Survey, the world’s largest and most comprehensive survey of its kind. A total of 25,400 respondents contributed to this year’s survey to help develop the flight simulation community.

Virtual Reality Development

The VR usage has been increasing steadily over the past two years according to the respondents. More than one in four now owns a VR headset, and over 62% of the VR owners use it for flight simulation. The most popular headset is the HP Reverb G2, which is primarily used by more than 37% of the respondents. In 2nd place, we find the Oculus Quest 2 at almost 25%, followed by the Oculus rift S at 12%.

Popular Graphic Cards

It is not a secret that flight simulators can be demanding when it comes to graphics card performance. With over 82%, Nvidia is clearly the most popular manufacturer of graphics cards among the respondents.

This year, the RTX 3080 is the most popular graphics card used by 17.2% of the Nvidia owners, followed by the RTX 3070 at 10.9%. When it comes to AMD, the Radeon RX 5700 XT is the most used AMD graphics card at 14.0%. The second most popular one is the RX 6900 XT, closely followed by the RX 6800 XT.

Challenges Within Flight Simulation

When asked about the hardest parts of flight simulation respondents rated Weight and Balance, Radio Communications and Power vs. Economy in cruise among the most challenging areas. The results also found some weaknesses in slow flight, control wheel steering, descent planning, and VNAV.

Most Popular Flight Simulation Software

This year, X-Plane 12 was launched, but Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 remains the most popular flight simulator software. The combat simulator DCS World is now in third place, pushing Prepar3D into fourth place. Prepar3D by Lockheed Martin is now in collaboration with Unreal Engine to create next generation simulations, and we will keep monitoring the development.

Real Pilots And/or Simmers?

During the past five years conducting the survey we have found that on average 27.1% of the respondents hold some sort of pilot license. On average, 9.6% of these hold a Private Pilot License, or a PPL. So, 1 in 4 have some sort of license, and 1 in 10 has a PPL. Out of the rest, 8.5% of the respondents are enrolled in flight school. Among the ones that were not flight students 25% are still considering taking real-world lessons within the next year.

The main purpose of using the simulator seems to be more about having fun. Only 6% state that they use the flight simulator for training towards a pilot license. The majority, 49%, say that they use the simulator out of curiosity or just a general interest in aviation.

Residence of Simulator Pilots

When comparing the latest United Nations world population numbers against the survey data, focusing on countries with more than 5 million citizens, the result shows that there are the most flight simulator enthusiasts, per capita, in the following countries:

Norway New Zealand Switzerland The Netherlands United Kingdom

What has been presented here is just scratching the surface of our full report, which has many more questions, diagrams, and comments. You’ll find it here.

If you would like to do analyses on your own, you can download the data from here. (The data was collected anonymously and no personally identifiable information exists in this dataset.) Please share your findings with the rest of the community using the hashtag #flightsimsurveyanalysis.

All for now,

The Navigraph Survey Team