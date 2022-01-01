HJG 2022 December/Christmas Releases

HJG (Historic Jetliners Group) have pleasure announcing another website update .... this time in relation to its December/Christmas 2022 releases which are this year composed of some 106 "NEW" and "UPDATED" files for both FS2004 and FSX.

63X of these latest releases are texture files for the HJG hosted B717-200, B737, BAe 146/ARJ, CV990, DC-8, DC-9, DC-10, L-1011 TRISTAR, MD-80 flight line and the DMFS HS121 TRIDENT simulations .... composed of liveries from Australia, Brasil, the Caribbean, Colombia, Cyprus, Ecuador, France, Germany, Iceland, Iraq, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, the USA and Alaska, and Venezuela .... spanning mid 1960's until present day carriers and among which scheduled PAX and cargo/charter operators, a demonstrator aircraft in its rare house colours, a scientific research aircraft still flown by a major US government agency today, and some rare leases in both interim as well as hybrid identities are all represented.

As is usually the case with HJG though .... there's "MORE" ....

After some 1.5 years of re-development work new DC-8 3D models have now been released ....

In addition to this the HJG CV990 flight line has undergone a conservative FDE update too .... and "NEW" HQ sound packs customized for its CV880's and CV990's (compiled by Benoit PLAMONDON and offered as separate FS9 and FSX specific audio) have also now been released.

"ALL THIS" .... and "A GREAT DEAL MORE STILL" .... is available for "FREE" download from the HJG website which is located at the following address:

simviation.com/hjg/

For further information concerning the content of this HJG December/Christmas release (including a post announcement/late addition "3D model Service Pack update for its new DC-8's") please refer to the groups following-linked forum announcement ....

http://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/thread/10234/christmas-website-update-december-2022

HJG thanks the international FS community for its much appreciated support and encouragement throughout 2022 and take this opportunity to wish everyone "a happy Christmas and pleasant transition into 2023" .... and with equally sincere wishes for everyone's future comfort, security, and continued FS enjoyment.

HJG Christmas Message