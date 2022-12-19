X-Plane 12 Is Out Now

X-Plane 12, the most realistic flight simulator. Full release today – Ready for take off!
X-Plane 12 is a flight simulator with real-world physics, accurate aircraft systems and an immersive simulation of the world.
South Carolina, USA - December 19, 2022 - Laminar Research is excited to present the release of X-Plane 12. This flight simulator includes 18 unique aircraft models and over 17,000 detailed 3D airports – all with new ground textures, towers and pavement effects to enhance realism.
“We’re thrilled to share X-Plane 12 with the world after years of hard work to take our flight simulator to the next level. Preparing this release has involved re-writing almost every aspect of the application to implement first-principles physics and rendering in the tireless pursuit of ultimate realism“ said Thomson Meeks – Director of Operations.
X-Plane 12 is the most realistic and powerful flight simulator with real-world physics, accurate aircraft systems/behavior and an immersive simulation of the world. X-Plane 12 is built by pilots and engineers – for everyone who craves a realistic flight simulation experience. Over the past 20 years, X-Plane has proven itself a favorite among aviation enthusiasts/gamers and an indispensable tool for real-world pilots, flight instructors and aircraft designers.
New Engine Features in X-Plane 12
- Volumetric 3D Clouds
- Physics-Based Photometric Lighting Model
- Worldwide 3D Water
- Rewritten AI-Air Traffic Control System
- Global 3D Forests
- Seasonal Textures and Weather Effects
- Revamped Real Weather Data
New Aircraft in X-Plane 12
- Airbus A330
- Cessna Citation X
- Lancair Evolution
- Cirrus SR22
- Piper PA-18 Super Cub
- Van's RV-10
- F-14 Tomcat
- Robinson R22 (plus a floats version)
Check out the trailer on YouTube:
Get X-Plane 12 from the creator directly or on Steam.
About Laminar Research
Laminar Research is the creator of the X-Plane franchise of flight simulators, including X-Plane 12, the latest iteration of their desktop application. X-Plane 12 is available in both a consumer version and an FAA/EASA certifiable professional version. Laminar also offers X-Plane versions for both iOS and Android. X-Plane’s flight model, scope, versatility, customizability, and 3rd party add-on availability make it the ultimate flight simulation experience for Macintosh, Windows, Linux, and mobile platforms.