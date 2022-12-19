  • X-Plane 12 Is Out Now

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-19-2022 06:47 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    X-Plane 12 Released

    X-Plane 12, the most realistic flight simulator. Full release today – Ready for take off!

    X-Plane 12 is a flight simulator with real-world physics, accurate aircraft systems and an immersive simulation of the world.

    South Carolina, USA - December 19, 2022 - Laminar Research is excited to present the release of X-Plane 12. This flight simulator includes 18 unique aircraft models and over 17,000 detailed 3D airports – all with new ground textures, towers and pavement effects to enhance realism.

    “We’re thrilled to share X-Plane 12 with the world after years of hard work to take our flight simulator to the next level. Preparing this release has involved re-writing almost every aspect of the application to implement first-principles physics and rendering in the tireless pursuit of ultimate realism“ said Thomson Meeks – Director of Operations.

    X-Plane 12 is the most realistic and powerful flight simulator with real-world physics, accurate aircraft systems/behavior and an immersive simulation of the world. X-Plane 12 is built by pilots and engineers – for everyone who craves a realistic flight simulation experience. Over the past 20 years, X-Plane has proven itself a favorite among aviation enthusiasts/gamers and an indispensable tool for real-world pilots, flight instructors and aircraft designers.

    New Engine Features in X-Plane 12

    • Volumetric 3D Clouds
    • Physics-Based Photometric Lighting Model
    • Worldwide 3D Water
    • Rewritten AI-Air Traffic Control System
    • Global 3D Forests
    • Seasonal Textures and Weather Effects
    • Revamped Real Weather Data

    New Aircraft in X-Plane 12

    • Airbus A330
    • Cessna Citation X
    • Lancair Evolution
    • Cirrus SR22
    • Piper PA-18 Super Cub
    • Van's RV-10
    • F-14 Tomcat
    • Robinson R22 (plus a floats version)

    Check out the trailer on YouTube:

    Get X-Plane 12 from the creator directly or on Steam.

    About Laminar Research

    Laminar Research is the creator of the X-Plane franchise of flight simulators, including X-Plane 12, the latest iteration of their desktop application. X-Plane 12 is available in both a consumer version and an FAA/EASA certifiable professional version. Laminar also offers X-Plane versions for both iOS and Android. X-Plane’s flight model, scope, versatility, customizability, and 3rd party add-on availability make it the ultimate flight simulation experience for Macintosh, Windows, Linux, and mobile platforms.

    x-plane.com

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus birds boeing boeing 737 burning blue design canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-3 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki embraer f-35 flybywire fokker france fs2crew fs2004 fsx helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr leonardo lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d pc-12 pilatus pmdg rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    JSMR

    Any benefits to planning northern Latitude flights vs straight line?

    Thread Starter: JSMR

    Since FS2004 world is a cylinder rather than a sphere, is there actually any benefit to planning Great Circle tracks vs a more direct line? I'd be...

    Last Post By: ViperPilot2 Today, 06:21 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    The Connie 1049G

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Well, once I got familiar with the L049 and the L1049G "must do's", I was determined on getting this bird to fly correctly. Never could get the...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 05:37 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Randoms 26

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Another 12 random pics from my collection. Please click on the pics for a better view: Bristol Freighter AVRO York

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 05:34 PM Go to last post
    aharon

    Chanukah Greetings

    Thread Starter: aharon

    Shalom and greetings all my pals, Wishing you the best of Chanukahs Happy Chanukah to all of you Regards, Aharon

    Last Post By: BillD22 Today, 02:16 PM Go to last post