X-Plane 12 Is Out Now

X-Plane 12 is a flight simulator with real-world physics, accurate aircraft systems and an immersive simulation of the world.

South Carolina, USA - December 19, 2022 - Laminar Research is excited to present the release of X-Plane 12. This flight simulator includes 18 unique aircraft models and over 17,000 detailed 3D airports – all with new ground textures, towers and pavement effects to enhance realism.

“We’re thrilled to share X-Plane 12 with the world after years of hard work to take our flight simulator to the next level. Preparing this release has involved re-writing almost every aspect of the application to implement first-principles physics and rendering in the tireless pursuit of ultimate realism“ said Thomson Meeks – Director of Operations.

X-Plane 12 is the most realistic and powerful flight simulator with real-world physics, accurate aircraft systems/behavior and an immersive simulation of the world. X-Plane 12 is built by pilots and engineers – for everyone who craves a realistic flight simulation experience. Over the past 20 years, X-Plane has proven itself a favorite among aviation enthusiasts/gamers and an indispensable tool for real-world pilots, flight instructors and aircraft designers.

New Engine Features in X-Plane 12

Volumetric 3D Clouds

Physics-Based Photometric Lighting Model

Worldwide 3D Water

Rewritten AI-Air Traffic Control System

Global 3D Forests

Seasonal Textures and Weather Effects

Revamped Real Weather Data

New Aircraft in X-Plane 12

Airbus A330

Cessna Citation X

Lancair Evolution

Cirrus SR22

Piper PA-18 Super Cub

Van's RV-10

F-14 Tomcat

Robinson R22 (plus a floats version)

Check out the trailer on YouTube:

Get X-Plane 12 from the creator directly or on Steam.

About Laminar Research

Laminar Research is the creator of the X-Plane franchise of flight simulators, including X-Plane 12, the latest iteration of their desktop application. X-Plane 12 is available in both a consumer version and an FAA/EASA certifiable professional version. Laminar also offers X-Plane versions for both iOS and Android. X-Plane’s flight model, scope, versatility, customizability, and 3rd party add-on availability make it the ultimate flight simulation experience for Macintosh, Windows, Linux, and mobile platforms.

