    Review: Honeycomb Aeronautical Alpha XPC and Bravo

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    Having the right controls makes flying your virtual aircraft much more realistic. Honeycomb has become known for their high quality control devices including yokes and throttles. In this review, thecorporatepilotdad takes a look at their Aeronautical Alpha XPC and Bravo.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

