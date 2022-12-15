  • Aerosoft Releases FSDG Bremen for MSFS

    Aerosoft FSDG – Bremen MSFS

    Home to the Bremen Town Musicians, worlds of discovery, Hanseatic heritage and aerospace expertise – Bremen is a destination with a wide-ranging appeal. With FSDG – Bremen you now have the perfect gateway to the city for your virtual trip.

    Experience the best and most detailed scenery we ever created. The perfect match for our popular Landmarks of Germany series.

    Features

    • Extremely accurate and detailed rendition of ‘Hans Koschnik’ International Airport, Bremen, Germany (EDDW)
    • Outstanding level of detail with fully customized airport vehicles and facilities
    • Ultra-realistic light environment and interior modeling
    • MSFS technologies (dynamic lighting, seasonal changes, reflective textures)
    • Compatible with all known add-ons including GSX and our Landmarks of Germany series
    • Includes custom GSX profile for further airport enhancements
    • Manual included

    Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG – Bremen for MSFS
    Browse other Aerosoft products here

