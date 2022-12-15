Aerosoft Releases FSDG Bremen for MSFS

Home to the Bremen Town Musicians, worlds of discovery, Hanseatic heritage and aerospace expertise – Bremen is a destination with a wide-ranging appeal. With FSDG – Bremen you now have the perfect gateway to the city for your virtual trip.

Experience the best and most detailed scenery we ever created. The perfect match for our popular Landmarks of Germany series.

Features

Extremely accurate and detailed rendition of ‘Hans Koschnik’ International Airport, Bremen, Germany (EDDW)

Outstanding level of detail with fully customized airport vehicles and facilities

Ultra-realistic light environment and interior modeling

MSFS technologies (dynamic lighting, seasonal changes, reflective textures)

Compatible with all known add-ons including GSX and our Landmarks of Germany series

Includes custom GSX profile for further airport enhancements

Manual included

Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG – Bremen for MSFS

Browse other Aerosoft products here